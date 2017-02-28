China's Xi says to fend off financial risks in 2017 - Xinhua

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will fend off financial risks and strengthen macroprudential supervision in 2017, according to remarks carried out by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

China will actively discuss the means of tackling its debt issues to fend off moral hazards in 2017, Xi said at an economic work meeting.

China will also keep its property market stable and establish a long-term mechanism to promote the healthy development of the market.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Randy)