China's Xi says will support Interpol raising its profile

BEIJING: China will support Interpol, raising the profile and leadership of the international police organisation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday at the opening of Interpol's general assembly in Beijing, state media reported.

China firmly supports the international struggle against terrorism, Xi added.

