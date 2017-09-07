China's Xi talks to Trump about Korea nuclear issue

Asia Pacific

China's Xi talks to Trump about Korea nuclear issue

China is focused on solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through talks and peaceful means, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool/Files

BEIJING: China is focused on solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through talks and peaceful means, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

Xi also told Trump that China attaches importance to Trump's visit to China later this year, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina)

Source: Reuters