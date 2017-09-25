China's Xi tells Britain's May North Korea issue should be peacefully resolved

Asia Pacific

China's Xi tells Britain's May North Korea issue should be peacefully resolved

The North Korean issue should be resolved peacefully through talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Theresa May in a telephone call, state radio said on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a press conference at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters