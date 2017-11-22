China says hopes South Korea continues to appropriately handle THAAD issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday that Beijing hopes Seoul continues to appropriately handle their dispute over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, state media said.

The installation of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system had angered China, which fears its powerful radar could look deep into China and threaten its own security.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)