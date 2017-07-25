China says its intercept of US surveillance plane was legal, necessary
China's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its pilots actions were legal, necessary and professional after two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea at the weekend.
The ministry said in a statement that the U.S. plane threatened China's national security, and urged the United States to immediately cease such military activities.
