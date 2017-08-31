China says Korean peninsula is not a computer game after US push for new sanctions

BEIJING: The situation on the Korean peninsula is serious and not a computer game, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday,

after Japan pushed the United States to propose new sanctions against North Korea.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing when asked about the possibility of new sanctions.

It was regrettable that some countries only applied sanctions and overlooked the United Nations Security Council resolution's requirements for dialogue, she added.

