China says military means not an option to resolve Korea situation

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the North Korean nuclear issue should be resolved through dialogue, and that military means were not an option.

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the North Korean nuclear issue should be resolved through dialogue, and that military means were not an option.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular press briefing when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that a U.S. military option would be "devastating" for Pyongyang, but that it was not Washington's first option to deal with the country's ballistic and nuclear weapons program.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina)