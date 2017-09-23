China says North Korean quake 'suspected explosion', South Korea says likely a natural quake

SHANGHAI/SEOUL: China's earthquake administration said on Saturday it had detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea that was a "suspected explosion", raising fears the isolated state had conducted another nuclear bomb test.

The administration said in a statement on its website that the quake, which occurred around 0830 GMT, was recorded a depth of zero kilometres.

The epicenter is roughly the same as that of a previous shallow earthquake on Sep 3, which turned out to be caused by a North Korean nuclear test, the official Xinhua news agency said.



South Korea's weather agency said it was analysing the nature of the quake and its initial view was that it was a natural earthquake.

The earthquake was detected in Kilju county in North Hamgyong Province, where North Korea's known Punggyeri nuclear site is located, according to South Korea's meteorological agency.

The earthquake comes after days of increasingly bellicose rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's regime, which has raised international alarm.

The September test was North Korea's sixth and most powerful detonation, triggering a much stronger 6.3-magnitude quake that was felt across the border in China. Pyongyang later said it had tested a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted onto a missile - an assertion that no foreign government has so far confirmed.

The move prompted global condemnation, leading the UN Security Council to unanimously adopt new sanctions that include restrictions on oil shipments.

Hydrogen bombs, or H-bombs, are thermonuclear weapons far more powerful than ordinary fission-based atomic bombs, and use a nuclear blast to generate the intense temperatures required for fusion to take place.