China says North Korean situation more serious by the day

BEIJING: The situation on the Korean peninsula is getting more serious by the day and cannot be allowed to spin out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart, the state-run China News Service said on Thursday.

"We call on all parties to be calmer than calm and not let the situation escalate out of control," Wang reportedly said while meeting German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York on Wednesday.

A resolution to the North Korea issue cannot only rely on sanctions and not talks, Wang stressed.

His comments came as the war of words between Pyongyang and Washington continued.

In an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump escalated his standoff with North Korea over its nuclear challenge, threatening to "totally destroy" the country of 26 million people if the North threatened the United States and its allies.

Trump also mocked its leader, Kim Jong Un, calling him a "rocket man".

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho then called Trump's comments "the sound of a dog barking".

North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test early this month while it has launched numerous missiles this year, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles and two other rockets that have flown over Japan.

Such provocations have sparked strong disapproval from the international community, especially from the United States and Japan.



