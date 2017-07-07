China says opposes overflight after US bombers fly over South China Sea

China opposes the use of freedom of overflight as an excuse to harm its security, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, after two U.S bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

