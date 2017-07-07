China says opposes overflight after US bombers fly over South China Sea

China says opposes overflight after US bombers fly over South China Sea

China opposes the use of freedom of overflight as an excuse to harm its security, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, after two U.S bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea.

Undated handout photo of a B-1B Lancer soaring over the Pacific Ocean after air refueling training at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Staff Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III/USAF/Handout via REUTERS

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters