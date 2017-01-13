China says protectionist Trump may limit growth of its exports

BEIJING: US President-elect Donald Trump may limit the growth of China's exports by imposing greater trade protectionist measures, China's customs agency said on Friday (Jan 13).

China is the biggest loser in the anti-globalisation trend, customs spokesman Huang Songping told reporters, adding it will be difficult for China's foreign trade to improve in 2017 due to rising costs and other factors.

The challenges China faces in trade are not short-term but its economy can handle them, he said, adding he hopes that U.S.-China trade cooperation will continue.

China, the world's largest trading nation, could be heavily exposed to protectionist measures this year if Trump follows through on campaign pledges to brand it a currency manipulator and impose heavy tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.