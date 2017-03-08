China says South Korea deployment of THAAD is a mistake, urges halt
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that South Korea is making a mistake in deploying the U.S. anti-missile defence system THAAD and urged Seoul to halt the deployment
Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Wang said the THAAD system undermines China's security and may make South Korea less secure.
