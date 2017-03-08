China says South Korea deployment of THAAD is a mistake, urges halt

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that South Korea is making a mistake in deploying the U.S. anti-missile defence system THAAD and urged Seoul to halt the deployment

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Wang said the THAAD system undermines China's security and may make South Korea less secure.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Michael Perry)