China says US, North Korea should "put brakes" on irritating each other
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart in a telephone call on Tuesday that it is urgent that the United States and North Korea "put the brakes" on mutually irritating words and actions, the ministry said.
