China seriously concerned by North Korean warnings on missile tests, nuclear war

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it was seriously concerned by recent comments made by North Korean officials warning of further missile tests and the possibility of nuclear war.

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it was seriously concerned by recent comments made by North Korean officials warning of further missile tests and the possibility of nuclear war.

Addressing a regular press briefing, ministry spokesman Lu Kang added that China was resolutely opposed to any words or actions that could further raise tensions.

