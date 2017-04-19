China seriously concerned by North Korean warnings on missile tests, nuclear war
- Posted 19 Apr 2017 15:45
BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it was seriously concerned by recent comments made by North Korean officials warning of further missile tests and the possibility of nuclear war.
Addressing a regular press briefing, ministry spokesman Lu Kang added that China was resolutely opposed to any words or actions that could further raise tensions.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
- Reuters