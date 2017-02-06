China set for first vertical forest buildings

NANJING: Italian architect Stefano Boeri is set to bring the vertical forest concept which has gained popularity in Milan to the Chinese city of Nanjing.

The Nanjing Green Towers, which are slated for completion in 2018, will be flourished with 1,100 trees as well as 2500 cascading plants and shrubs.



The project is expected to reduce the impact of pollution in the city by absorbing 25 tons of carbon dioxide a year and producing 60kg of oxygen a day. Nanjing is one of China's cities that suffer from air pollution.

When completed, the towers will rise 107m and 199m above Nanjing's Pukou district.

The shorter tower will host a Hyatt hotel while the taller tower will be home to a museum, offices and an architectural school.





(Photo: Stefano Boeri Architetti)

According to Boeri's website, the two green towers will be the first vertical forests to be built in Asia and third in the world following those in Milan and Losanna, Switzerland.







An artist's impression of the Bosco Verticale. (Photo: Stefano Boeri Architetti)

In addition to the Nanjing Green Towers, Boeri says he is working on several urban forestation projects in other Chinese cities like Shijiazhuang, Liuzhou, Guizhou, Shanghai and Chongqing.

China declared a "war on pollution" in 2014 but the government still faces significant challenges after decades of breakneck economic growth, much of it based on the coal-burning power sector and other heavy industry.

The central government has promised to make greater use of police and law courts to prosecute companies and local officials responsible for exceeding emissions limits.