China slams 'wrong' US sanctions on North Korea-tied Chinese firms

BEIJING: China on Wednesday rejected new United States sanctions targeting Chinese traders doing business with North Korea as "wrong", and urged the US to share any "solid" evidence.

"We consistently oppose any country adopting unilateral sanctions based on its own domestic laws and regulations and the wrong method of exercising long-arm jurisdiction," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 13 Chinese and North Korean organizations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade of commodities like coal.



The US Treasury announced the action one day after President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, on its website.



The new curbs show the Trump administration's focus on hurting trade between China and North Korea, which it sees as key to deterring Pyongyang from its ambition to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States.