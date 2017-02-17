Channel NewsAsia

China tells US common interests outweigh differences

Common interests between China and the United States far outweigh their differences, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in their first meeting on Friday.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before a meeting on the sidelines of a gathering of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies at the World Conference Center in Bonn
Wang spoke to Tillerson on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, according to the statement published by China's foreign ministry.

Wang also told Tillerson that China and the U.S. are jointly responsible for maintaining global stability, the statement said.

(Reporting By Matthew Miller)

- Reuters