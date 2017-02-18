China to suspend imports of coal from North Korea

SHANGHAI: China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.

The Ministry of Commerce said the ban would be effective until Dec. 31.

China announced in April last year that it would ban North Korean coal imports to comply with sanctions, but it made exceptions for deliveries intended for "the people's wellbeing".

