China urges all parties not to heighten tensions on Korean Peninsula

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged all parties on Thursday not to heighten tensions on the Korean peninsula and said China had already clearly condemned North Korea's latest missile test.

Wang made the comments in Beijing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Paul Tait)