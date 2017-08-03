China urges all parties not to heighten tensions on Korean Peninsula

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged all parties on Thursday not to heighten tensions on the Korean peninsula and said China had already clearly condemned North Korea's latest missile test.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint news conference with his Philippine counterpart Foreign Affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano (not pictured) in Taguig, Metro Manila Philippines July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wang made the comments in Beijing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Paul Tait)

