China urges Trump administration to fully grasp importance of 'one China'

BEIJING: The new U.S. administration must fully understand the importance of the "one China" policy, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday, broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and has subsequently suggested that the "one China" policy was up for negotiation.

Beijing views the self-governed island as a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)