China urges US not to allow Taiwan delegation to attend Trump inauguration

  • Posted 18 Jan 2017 15:55
A demonstrator in support of China looks at a group of supporters of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

BEIJING: China on Wednesday urged the United States not to allow representatives of Taiwan to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing.

Trump broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, angering Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China. He has also said the "One China" policy was up for negotiation.

Trump's inauguration is on Friday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Randy Fabi)

- Reuters