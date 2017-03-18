Channel NewsAsia

China, US hold "candid" talks on North Korea, Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday he held "candid, pragmatic and productive" talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which included North Korea, Taiwan and bilateral trade.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on March 18, 2017 in Beijing, China.REUTERS/ Lintao Zhang/POOL

Tillerson said both sides renewed their determination to convince North Korea, which has a fast-developing nuclear and ballistic missile programme, to choose a better path.

- Reuters