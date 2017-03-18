China, US hold "candid" talks on North Korea, Taiwan

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday he held "candid, pragmatic and productive" talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which included North Korea, Taiwan and bilateral trade.

Tillerson said both sides renewed their determination to convince North Korea, which has a fast-developing nuclear and ballistic missile programme, to choose a better path.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Tom Hogue)