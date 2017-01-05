Channel NewsAsia

China, US should maintain proper direction of relations - minister

  • Posted 05 Jan 2017 16:20
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, China December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool/Files

BEIJING: China's foreign minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that the two countries should maintain the proper direction in developing relations.

Wang made the comment in a telephone call with Kerry, according to a statement on his ministry's website.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters