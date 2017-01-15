China warms to winter sports

BEIJING: Eight-year-old Li Jialong has been playing ice hockey for about four years now. When he started learning it, Beijing had yet to be awarded the 2022 Winter Olympics.

His parents hoped the game would help him strengthen his body and to learn teamwork.



Today, it has become his passion.



He trains five times a week hoping to become a professional ice hockey player.



Li said: “We have to coordinate well. If we can’t do so, the opponent will score a goal. Another reason why I like ice hockey is because it’s very intense. There are collisions and it’s very fast.”



Winter sports like ice hockey were rare in China just a few years ago, but interest in such sports has soared after the country’s successful bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics.



Beijing and the nearby city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei province will be co-hosting the Games.



And membership at the ice hockey club in eastern Beijing where Jialong trains has nearly tripled to 330 in just a year.



This, despite the fact that learning ice hockey is not cheap. Each one-hour session costs at least 57 US dollars. And the take-up is so good the club is opening another two venues this year.

Sky Liu, the Director of Little wolf Ice Hockey Club says: “This is linked to China’s successful bid for the Winter Olympics. Also, there are more people playing ice hockey and the country is also paying more attention to it. We have Canadian and Russian coaches, and we’re thinking of bringing in more foreign coaches as their techniques are more advanced.”







The government has set a goal of having 50 million Chinese people directly involved in winter sports by 2025, when the winter sports industry is expected to be worth about 140 billion US dollars.



In Beijing, the local government has also pledged to promote winter sports at primary and middle schools, by ensuring students play at least one hour of winter sports every week.



The Beijing Iskating Concept Company, for instance, collaborates with schools to train students in figure skating.



And they have camps where they train up to 1000 students.



Former national skater Liu Jiaxing, who is now a coach, says the number of walk-in customers has also increased.



#Beijing's government has pledged to promote winter sports at primary and middle schools pic.twitter.com/fmFdGwMjhM — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) January 15, 2017

He said: “Since Beijing won the bid, there’s been more publicity about winter events. So among parents who were thinking of letting their children train in track & field or other summer events, more of them are now letting their children experience winter sports during summer vacations.”



And industry players are expecting interest to grow even more as preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics gather momentum.