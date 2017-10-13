China welcomes bumper crop of baby pandas in 2017

CHENGDU: Thirty-six panda cubs born this year made their first public appearance on Friday (Oct 13) at China's Giant Panda Protection and Research Center in Sichuan province.

They are among 42 panda babies born to 30 mothers in China this year, a new record for the breeding programme. Fifteen pairs are twins.

Panda cubs lying on the ground at the China Conservation and Research Centre of the Giant Panda, Shenshuping Base located in Wenchuan. (Photo: AFP/STR)

"The number of cubs born this year shows our preservation and breeding techniques have matured," deputy head of the centre Zhang Hemin told CCTV.

The group of panda cubs on display on Friday are aged one month to five months.

A panda keeper holding a panda cub at the China Conservation and Research Centre of the Giant Panda, Shenshuping Base. (Photo: AFP/STR)

Some of the cubs were born to first-time mothers lacking nursing experience and needed additional care from the panda keepers, CCTV reported, adding that keepers have been on duty round the clock to ensure that the pandas are healthy and happy.



