China will continue to fully implement UN resolutions on North Korea

Asia Pacific

China will continue to fully implement UN resolutions on North Korea

China will continue to fully and strictly implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint news conference with his Philippine counterpart Foreign Affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano (not pictured) in Taguig, Metro Manila Philippines July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

BEIJING: China will continue to fully and strictly implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters