China will continue to fully implement UN resolutions on North Korea
China will continue to fully and strictly implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said.
BEIJING: China will continue to fully and strictly implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)