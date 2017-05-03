Chinese, Philippines leaders discuss Korean peninsula situation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula by telephone on Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula by telephone on Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

It did not give further details.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)