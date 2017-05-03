Chinese, Philippines leaders discuss Korean peninsula situation

Chinese, Philippines leaders discuss Korean peninsula situation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula by telephone on Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping over the phone while with Christopher 'Bong' Go, Special Assistant to the President, in Davao City, southern Philippines May 3, 2017. Malacanang Photo/Handout via REUTERS

It did not give further details.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters