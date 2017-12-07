Chinese air stewardess suspended for eating passenger's meal

URUMQI, Xinjiang: An Urumqi Air stewardess has been suspended after she was caught on video eating food meant for passengers, the airline confirmed in a statement on Thursday (Dec 7).

A video of the stewardess eating from a box of packed food went viral on social media.

After conducting investigations, the airline said the staff "did not follow the standard procedures when handling leftover food".

Besides being suspended, disciplinary action will also be taken against the stewardess, Urumqi Air said.

The airline added that it would ensure that all staff follow procedures in handling leftover food to avoid similar incidents in the future.