Chinese carmaker Geely to acquire Malaysia's Proton

BEIJING: Chinese automaker Geely has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, according to a statement issued on Wednesday (May 24).

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which controls Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile and Sweden's Volvo Car Group, will acquire 49.9 per cent of Proton from DRB-HICOM.

Proton, founded in 1983 by former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad, received 1.5 billion ringgit (US$338.2 million) in government aid last year on condition that it pursue a turnaround plan and seek a foreign partner.

“Our intention was always to ensure the revitalisation of the Proton nameplate. It was Malaysia’s first national car brand and has more than 30 years of history," said DRB-HICOM Group Managing Director Syed Faisal Albar. "This deal will be the catalyst to elevate a brand that Malaysians resonate with."



The deal will also see Proton sell a 51 per cent stake in British carmaker Lotus to Geely Holding and 49 per cent to EASB in a move which will see the group exit the sports car segment. DRB-HICOM had earlier said in its statement that it would be divesting 100 per cent of its equity in Lotus to Geely.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Other potential bidders for Proton included PSA, the Paris-based maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, its domestic rival Renault and Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp.

PSA, whose Chief Executive Carlos Tavares had said Proton would be a good fit, did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.

Proton re-badges cars from foreign manufacturers to sell in the local market, but its quality has declined in recent years. The company has two Malaysian plants with an annual capacity of 400,000 cars, currently running far below maximum output.

An earlier attempt in 2007 to woo new partners for Proton foundered on the Malaysian government's refusal to allow foreign bidders to acquire control.

Geely's investment would help Proton grow its sales overseas and recover some of the global presence it has lost in recent years, people familiar with the bidding process told Reuters in February.

By offering some of its own technology, Geely hopes to lift Proton's sales in right hand-drive markets including Malaysia, the United Kingdom, India and Australia, they said.

The success of midsize Geely models such as the GC9 sedan and Boyue SUV helped to grow the brand's China sales by 50 per cent last year to 765,851 vehicles.