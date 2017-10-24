Chinese Communist Party enshrines Xi Jinping's name in its charter

BEIJING: China's Communist Party added President Xi Jinping's name to its constitution on Tuesday (Oct 24), confirming his status as the nation's most powerful leader in decades.

The ruling Communist Party approved an amendment to its constitution directly mentioning Xi's name and his "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristcs for a New Era".

No other leader has had an eponymous ideology included in the document while in office since Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China. Late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping's name was added after his death in 1997.

Xi presided over the closing session of the party's twice-a-decade congress as 2,300 delegates unanimously approved the constitutional amendment.

