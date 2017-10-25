Chinese Communist Party unveils new leaders

BEIJING: China's ruling Communist Party unveiled its new leadership line-up on Wednesday (Oct 25) when President Xi Jinping revealed his Politburo Standing Committee.



The Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body that will lead the country in the next five years, is headed by Xi, who is also party and military chief.



The new Standing Committee comprises Xi, Premier Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng. The five new faces will replace five retiring members including anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, a key Xi ally.

The unveiling of the committee broke with recent precedent by failing to include a clear successor among the seven-man line-up.



Previous party congresses have anointed successors for the roles of party head and premier, with Xi and Premier Li both vaulting on to the Standing Committee in 2007 before they were then further promoted to their current roles in 2012.