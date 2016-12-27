Chinese court jails former Chinalco president for 16 years for graft
A Chinese court has jailed Sun Zhaoxue, the former president of state-owned metals producer Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco), for 16 years for graft, the court said on Tuesday.
- Posted 27 Dec 2016 17:45
BEIJING: A Chinese court has jailed Sun Zhaoxue, the former president of state-owned metals producer Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco), for 16 years for graft, the court said on Tuesday.
Sun resigned in 2014 after the government started investigating him for suspected corruption. He had also stepped down as chairman of Chinalco's listed unit Chalco.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
- Reuters