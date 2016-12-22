Chinese court jails former coal group chiefs for bribery

BEIJING: A Chinese court has jailed two former chiefs of state-owned Shanxi Coking Coal Group for bribery, the court said on Thursday, the latest in a series of company chiefs brought down by China's crackdown on corruption.

Shanxi Coking Coal Group is the largest coking coal producer in China, with annual coal production of over 100 million tonnes.

The court in Jiangsu, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, jailed Bai Peizhong, former group chairman, for 13 years and six months for taking and offering bribes, it said in a statement after Wednesday's trial. He was fined 3 million yuan (349,430 pounds).

The court also jailed Liao Shuanzhu, former deputy manager, for 16 years and fined him 2 million yuan on charges of corruption, bribery and illicit gains.

The two were arrested in 2011. Shanxi Coking Coal Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Xi Jinping has embarked on an anti-corruption campaign since he became party chief in 2012, resulting in the investigations of a number of executives at state-owned companies.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)