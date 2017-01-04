Chinese ex-mayor to be prosecuted for suspected "discipline breaches"

BEIJING: The former mayor of the Chinese port of Tianjin has been expelled from the Communist Party and will be prosecuted for suspected "serious discipline breaches", the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday, using a euphemism for corruption.

Huang Xingguo, who became mayor in 2008, was placed under investigation on the same charge in September 2016, while he was still the acting party chief for the city.

