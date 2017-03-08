Chinese Foreign Minister calls on North Korea to cease nuclear and missile tests
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday North Korea must stop nuclear and missile tests and that the United States and South Korea must also stop joint military drills.
Wang made the comments at his annual news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament in Beijing.
