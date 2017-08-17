Chinese general says military measures must not become an option on Korean peninsula

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford (L) meets Chinese vice chairman of the Central Military Commission Fan Changlong (R) in Beijing on August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

BEIJING: Top Chinese general Fan Changlong said on Thursday that military measures must not become an option on the Korean peninsula.

Speaking during a meeting in Beijing with Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, the vice chairman of China's powerful Central Military Commission said dialogue was the only effective way to resolve tensions, according to a statement from China's Defence Ministry.

