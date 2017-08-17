Chinese general says military measures must not become an option on Korean peninsula

Top Chinese general Fan Changlong said on Thursday that military measures must not become an option on the Korean peninsula.

BEIJING: Top Chinese general Fan Changlong said on Thursday that military measures must not become an option on the Korean peninsula.

Speaking during a meeting in Beijing with Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, the vice chairman of China's powerful Central Military Commission said dialogue was the only effective way to resolve tensions, according to a statement from China's Defence Ministry.

