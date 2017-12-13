Chinese man clings onto 24th-storey window grille to escape raging fire: Reports

YUZHONG, Chongqing: A man in China was captured on video clinging onto a tiny ledge after climbing out of a 25th-storey balcony to escape a raging fire, according to various local media reports.

With his apartment in Yuzhong district engulfed in flames, the man is seen escaping to the unit below his, holding on to anti-theft metal bars outside the apartment window on the 24th floor.

Gripping: A man climbs out of a window to escape a fire, but becomes trapped in mid-air outside a high-rise building in Chongqing, SW China. Fortunately, firefighters came to his rescue before he lost strength pic.twitter.com/UTJBC8Oiwm — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) December 13, 2017

Mobile phone footage of the incident, which has gone viral on China social media platform Weibo, showed the man clinging onto the bars for about 90 seconds.

He can be seen trying to kick in the window of the 24th-storey apartment in an attempt to get to safety, as piece of debris and fire fall around him.

Screenshot from a video of firefighters pulling the man in to safety.

Soon after, the video shows firefighters smashing the glass and rescuing the man.

According to Chongqing Daily, the fire broke out at 11.55am and was extinguished at 12.42pm. No casualties were reported.

Yuzhong fire department said the fire started at a unit on the 25th floor. The cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are under investigation, it added.