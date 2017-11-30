Chinese man fined for redrawing road markings to shorten commute: Reports

A Chinese man who redrew road markings in an attempt to make his commute to and from home faster has been fined RMB 1,000 (S$200), reports said.

Cai Zhi Gang, 28, was often stuck in a traffic jam while taking the bus home, Sina.com reported.



The native of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province decided to take matters into his own hands by changing the left turning lane at a major junction to one that also lets vehicles go straight.

Armed with white paint and a brush, he drew an additional arrow on the road. Reports said that when police officers stopped him, he told them that there were fewer cars on the left turning lane, while the other road lanes were often congested.

Adding the arrow would let the vehicles going straight move faster, he reportedly said.

Cai Zhi Gang is questioned by police. (Photo: Sina.com)

Traffic police said that his action could have caused collisions between vehicles that were going left and those going straight, Chinese news site Modern Express reported.

Cai was fined and his arrow was painted over, police added.