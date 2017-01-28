Chinese New Year ushered in across the globe

SINGAPORE: Firecrackers and fireworks lit up the night skies and people were entertained by colourful lion dance performances and lantern exhibitions as Chinese New Year was ushered in across the globe on Saturday (Jan 28).

Beijing's central bell tower was rung 108 times at the stroke of midnight and noticeably less fireworks could be seen in the air in China's capital on early Saturday as the Chinese were welcoming the year of the rooster.

"If we set off less fireworks and firecrackers, then the air might be a little fresher. It's better for everyone," said Yang Meng, a local resident.

Thousands of faithful also gathered at the Yonghegong temple to pray on Saturday.

Devotees lighted incense sticks as they prayed for good fortune as the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac gets underway.



People in Hong Kong awaited the arrival of a Lunar New Year on Friday, with incense filling the air at one of the city's best-known temples.

Many were seen crowding the market at Victoria Park as they rushed to get flowers.





Shoppers buy flowers at a New Year market in Hong Kong's Victoria Park Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year on Jan. 28 this year which marks the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Meanwhile, thousands of people lined the streets of Chinatown in Peru's capital Lima to celebrate the arrival of the Chinese New Year, reported AP.

Traditional dancing lions and dragons made their way through the crowds in celebration of the new Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Ten per cent of the population in Peru is Chinese.





Lion dancers perform during Chinese New Year celebrations in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Chinese worldwide will mark the lunar new year on Jan. 28, the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Chinese communities across Southeast Asian countries also ushered in the new year with prayers and festivities.





Members of Cambodia's Chinese community perform a traditional lion dance on the eve of the lunar new year Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The Chinese lunar new year falls on Jan. 28, in 2017. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)





An ethnic Indonesian-Chinese devotee burns joss-sticks at a temple in Surabaya, eastern Java island on January 28, 2017 on the eve of the Chinese New Year. (Photo: JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)

Meanwhile, Sydney ushered in the Chinese New Year with its famous opera house illuminated in red and street performances.

Residents and visitors gathered around the city's Circular Quay to watch traditional Chinese dancing, as well as a fireworks display over the Sydney Opera House.



