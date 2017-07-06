Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's liver function worsens, hospital says

China's Nobel Peace Prize winning dissident Liu Xiaobo's liver function has worsened, a hospital in the northern city of Shenyang said in a statement on Thursday.

BEIJING: China's Nobel Peace Prize winning dissident Liu Xiaobo's liver function has worsened, a hospital in the northern city of Shenyang said in a statement on Thursday.

Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms.

He was recently moved from jail to a hospital to be treated for late stage liver cancer.

