Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo hospitalised with liver cancer

Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winning rights activist Liu Xiaobo is being treated for late-stage liver cancer in a hospital in the city of Shenyang, Amnesty International said in a Tweet on Monday.

BEIJING: Chinese Nobel Peace Prize winning rights activist Liu Xiaobo is being treated for late-stage liver cancer in a hospital in the city of Shenyang, Amnesty International said in a Tweet on Monday.

Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms in China.

In December 2010, Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his activism promoting human rights in China, causing China to freeze diplomatic ties with Norway.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd)