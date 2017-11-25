Chinese police detain two women in kindergarten abuse inquiry

BEIJING: Beijing police investigating alleged child abuse at a kindergarten run by RYB Education Inc said on Saturday (Nov 25) they had detained a teacher, in the latest scandal to hit China's booming childcare industry.

Police in the Chaoyang district said it will further investigate claims of abuse after China's official Xinhua news agency reported this week they were checking allegations that children at the nursery were "reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills".

Chaoyang district police said in an online posting on Saturday they had detained a 22-year-old teacher, surnamed Liu from the Hebei province adjacent to Beijing.

Police have also arrested another person, also surnamed Liu, for allegedly disrupting social order by spreading false information about the alleged kindergarten abuse, it said in a separate posting.

She had spread rumours that military officials in a nearby facility were involved in sexually abusing the children.



In a statement from Liu, 31, she expressed "deep repentance" for fabricating the story that military personnel, from what she called the "Tiger Group", were abusing children - and for spreading these "illegal facts" on the popular Chinese social media platform Wechat.



The husband of the school's director was once an official at the base, its political commissioner told the PLA Daily on Friday, but said there was so far "no evidence" that military personnel had been involved in the abuse.



RYB's CEO Shi Yinlai apologised "deeply" for the "severe disquiet" caused by the accusations on Friday evening, said CGTN, the English-language news channel of state broadcaster CCTV.



"If any wrongdoing is found, we will not shirk the responsibility," she said, according to CGTN.



RYB's New York-listed shares plunged 38.4 per cent on Friday as the scandal sparked outrage among parents and the public.

Parents said their children, some as young as three, gave accounts of a naked adult male conducting purported "medical check-ups" on unclothed students, other media said.

RYB provides early education services in China and at the end of June was operating 80 kindergartens and had franchised an additional 175, covering 130 cities and towns in China.

Meanwhile, Beijing city authorities have urged RYB to remove the head of the kindergarten, Xinhua reported.

The Chaoyang district has launched an investigation into all childcare facilities in its area, the report said.

RYB already apologised in April and suspended the head of a Beijing kindergarten after admitting that teachers committed "severe mistakes". The Beijing News had obtained videos showing teachers throwing a child on a bed and kicking another in the back.

The People's Court Daily reported that two teachers from a RYB kindergarten in northeast Jilin province were sentenced to 34 months in prison for jabbing children in the head, inside their mouths, and on their legs and buttocks with sewing needles in October 2016.

