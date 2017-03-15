Chinese premier says to resolutely oppose Taiwan independence
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday China would resolutely oppose Taiwan independence and maintain the "one China" principle.
- Posted 15 Mar 2017 12:45
BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday China would resolutely oppose Taiwan independence and maintain the "one China" principle.
Li made the comment at his annual news conference at the end of China's meeting of parliament.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)
- Reuters