Chinese premier says to resolutely oppose Taiwan independence

  • Posted 15 Mar 2017 12:45
China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures during a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday China would resolutely oppose Taiwan independence and maintain the "one China" principle.

Li made the comment at his annual news conference at the end of China's meeting of parliament.

- Reuters