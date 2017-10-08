Chinese watchdog says 1.34m officials punished for graft since 2013

Asia Pacific

Chinese watchdog says 1.34m officials punished for graft since 2013

People visit the Bund in front of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
(Updated: )

BEIJING: China's anti-graft watchdog said roughly 1.34 million lower-ranking officials have been punished since 2013 under President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive.

Xi, who is preparing for a major Communist Party leadership conference later this month, has made an anti-graft campaign targeting "tigers and flies", both high and low ranking officials, a core policy priority during his five-year term.

China is preparing for the 19th Congress later this month, a twice-a-decade leadership event where Xi is expected to consolidate power and promote his policy positions.

Those punished for graft since 2013 include 648,000 village-level officials and most crimes were related to small scale corruption, said the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) on Sunday.

While much of the country's anti-graft drive has targeted lower ranking village and county officials, several high-ranking figures have been taken down.

In August the head of the anti-graft committee for China's Ministry of Finance was himself put under investigation for suspected graft.

In September a senior military officer who sits on China's powerful Central Military Commission, overseen by Xi, was detained and questioned over corruption-related offenses, Reuters reported.

The CCDI said 155,000 country-level party bureaux have set up corruption policing mechanisms as of August, representing 94.8 per cent of total bureaus.

Source: Reuters