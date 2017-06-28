Chinese woman avoids jail after tossing coins at plane

SHANGHAI: An elderly passenger who threw coins at the engine of a plane at a Shanghai airport for good luck will not face police action, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

The superstitious 80-year-old woman delayed the China Southern Airlines flight on Tuesday for nearly six hours after she tossed nine coins at the engine from the tarmac while boarding, with one nestling inside.

Police at Shanghai Pudong International Airport said the woman surnamed Qiu was a devoted Buddhist and believed the coin offering would ensure her safety on the flight to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

She was taken away by police after a fellow passenger reported the bizarre incident.

However the People's Daily newspaper, citing police, said that while she had broken the law and would normally serve five days behind bars, she is exempted because she is aged over 70.

