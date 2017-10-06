Chinese woman goes blind in one eye after mobile gaming marathon

GUANGDONG, China: A 21-year-old woman from Guangdong has lost her sight in her right eye after playing mobile game Honour of Kings for 24 hours non-stop.



Wu Xiaojing (not her real name) was a big fan of the multi-player online battle game, and spent her entire day-off on Oct 1 (Sunday) playing the game. She then suddenly lost her vision in her right eye in the evening, according to Chinese news outlet The Paper.

Ms Wu was diagnosed with retinal artery occlusion in her right eye - leading to her blindness.

The doctor said that retinal artery occlusion is common among elderly people but rarely seen in the young. The cause of the condition is likely due to severe eye strain.

Ms Wu, who works in finance, was quoted as saying that she became obsessed with Honour of Kings at the beginning of the year, and on weekends, she would wake up at 6am to start playing.

"I will take a nap at 4pm, then I'll eat something and carry on till 1am to 2am," she said. "I would be so absorbed in the game that I would forget to eat or go to the bathroom."

She admitted that her parents warned her about spending excessive time on the mobile game, saying that she "could turn blind".

"I always say to myself: 'This will be my last round', but I just couldn't stop," she said in the report.

Ms Wu remained in hospital and doctors were still trying to save her vision.

Developed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, Honour of Kings is one of China's most popular mobile games, with more than 200 million users. It has become so popular that state-run newspapers have denounced it as a “poison” because of its addictive nature.